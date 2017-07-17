Dr. Kevin Hooker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hooker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hooker, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Hooker, MD
Dr. Kevin Hooker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hooker works at
Dr. Hooker's Office Locations
Lake Havasu OB/GYN Care2130 Mesquite Ave Unit 100, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 302-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a hysterectomy and a bladder sling for my incontinence with Dr. Hooker and he was nothing but professional. Great outcome very satisfied.
About Dr. Kevin Hooker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477764595
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Texas A&M
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hooker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hooker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hooker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hooker has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hooker speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooker.
