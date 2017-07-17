Overview of Dr. Kevin Hooker, MD

Dr. Kevin Hooker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hooker works at Lake Havasu OB/GYN Care in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.