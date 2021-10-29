See All Hematologists in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. Kevin Hou, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kevin Hou, MD

Dr. Kevin Hou, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Hou works at Abington Cancer Care Specialists in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hou's Office Locations

    Abington Cancer Care Specialists
    3491 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 29, 2021
    Wonderful bedside manner. Answers all questions in a understandable way. Nice person.
    Lenn Kornfeld — Oct 29, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Hou, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1316327885
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

