Dr. Kevin Howell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Howell, DO
Overview of Dr. Kevin Howell, DO
Dr. Kevin Howell, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Howell works at
Dr. Howell's Office Locations
-
1
Rebecca Tolby MD PC715 Horizon Dr Ste 200, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 242-2429
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howell?
Dr. Howell is one of the best doctors I’ve ever been around. He really takes the time to listen to you and figure out the best solution. Very easy to talk to and would recommend him to all my friends and family. I will forever be a patient as long as he is practicing.
About Dr. Kevin Howell, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1760491922
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howell works at
Dr. Howell has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Uterine Fibroids and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.