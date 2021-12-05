See All Neurosurgeons in Woodstock, GA
Dr. Kevin Hsieh, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Hsieh, MD

Dr. Kevin Hsieh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Hsieh works at Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Sacramento, CA, Atlanta, GA and Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hsieh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Hosp Dba Perimeter North Medical Assoc
    900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 302, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2633
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cumming Office
    1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 345, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2633
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Sacramento
    1430 22nd St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 453-0911
  4. 4
    Piedmont Physicians Neurosurgery
    2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 505, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Piedmont Physicians Neurosurgery
    150 Eagle Spring Ct, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 506-3303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 05, 2021
    I was referred due to a bulging Disc at my C-6 C-7 that was causing both my hands fingers and arms to go numb. I was also dropping things more and more often. I ended up having a fusion surgery and it fixed all of my problems instantly. DR Kevin Hsieh did a amazing job. He was very professional and always had my best interests in mind. I later developed another bulged disc below the one he repaired and I scheduled to have him perform that surgery next week. I also have torn Discs in my lower Back that we plan to address following all my neck repairs. Dr. Hsieh explained to me that the neck should be repaired first as I could loose hand arm function and strength if we didn't repair it. I am very satisfied so far with his treatment and hope to have future results as good as my first experience. Dr Hsieh has given me hope to live a normal pain free functioning life again after being Disabled for so many years. Im looking forward to being able to work again and so much more Neurosurgery
    Danny Beuck — Dec 05, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Hsieh, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689864506
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

