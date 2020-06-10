Overview

Dr. Kevin Hsu, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Hsu works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Cardiology) in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.