Overview of Dr. Kevin Hudenko, MD

Dr. Kevin Hudenko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.