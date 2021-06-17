Dr. Kevin Hudenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hudenko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudenko's Office Locations
- 1 2400 Unser Blvd SE Ste 08100, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 253-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Had laparoscopic gallbladder removal surgery done on Monday June 14th, 2021 by Dr Hudenko, he is very funny which helped with my nervousness and a very nice man, answered all my questions and had a very good bed side manner. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Kevin Hudenko, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudenko has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hudenko speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.