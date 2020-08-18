Overview

Dr. Kevin Hudson, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Sabine County Hospital, St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, Tyler County Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Hudson works at The Heart Institute of East Texas in Lufkin, TX with other offices in Hemphill, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Aortic Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.