Dr. Kevin Hughes, MD
Dr. Kevin Hughes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seen by Dr Hughes several times, including for surgery to remove breast tissue. I admire his personable manner coupled with a confident approach to my care. I recommend him very highly and feel very fortunate to be his patient.
About Dr. Kevin Hughes, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437140993
Education & Certifications
- Natl Cancer Inst
- UPMC Mercy
- UPMC Mercy
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hughes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.