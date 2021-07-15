Dr. Hur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Hur, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Hur, MD
Dr. Kevin Hur, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hur's Office Locations
- 1 125 W Huntington Dr Bldg B200, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 574-2800
-
2
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hur?
Dr. Hur is young, kind, knowledgeable, and willing to help. He told me to do the exercise for the vertigo, if it is not working then go to see him. The good thing is it works.
About Dr. Kevin Hur, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1679996102
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hur accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.