Dr. Hurtt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Hurtt, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Hurtt, MD
Dr. Kevin Hurtt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Hurtt works at
Dr. Hurtt's Office Locations
-
1
Meritus Medical Center11116 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 790-8451
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurtt?
Dr. Hurtt is a fantastic, caring surgeon. He makes time for his patients and goes above and beyond what is expected of a physician. I would definitely recommend Dr. Kevin Hurtt .
About Dr. Kevin Hurtt, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083717185
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurtt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurtt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurtt works at
Dr. Hurtt speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurtt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurtt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurtt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurtt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.