Overview of Dr. Kevin James, MD

Dr. Kevin James, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. James works at Blount Senior Care Partners in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes Type 2 and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.