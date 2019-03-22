Dr. Kevin James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin James, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin James, MD
Dr. Kevin James, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Methodist Southlake Medical Center.
Dr. James' Office Locations
Scott A Hrnack MD PA2813 W Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 310-8783
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
- Excellent doctor! Spent all the time I needed to understand my diagnosis and treatment. Was extremely professional and kind. He listened carefully to my questions and was very clear in his responses. He has outstanding "bedside manner". He has an outstanding staff. I wholeheartedly can recommend Dr. James.
About Dr. Kevin James, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1669530267
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Southern Methodist University
Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scott A Hrnack MD PA
Dr. James has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
