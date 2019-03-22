Overview of Dr. Kevin James, MD

Dr. Kevin James, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Methodist Southlake Medical Center.



Dr. James works at Advanced Spine & Orthopedics in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.