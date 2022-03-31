Overview of Dr. Kevin Jensen, MD

Dr. Kevin Jensen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA.



Dr. Jensen works at Southern Surgical Associates in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.