Dr. Kevin Jiang, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.9 (115)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Jiang, MD

Dr. Kevin Jiang, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York, Stony Brook School of Medicine|Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Jiang works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Jackson Heights Multispecialty in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jiang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Jackson Heights Multispecialty
    72-06 Northern Boulevard 2nd Floor, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Orthopedics & Rehabilitation
    28-25 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Shoulder Dislocation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Shoulder Dislocation

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (111)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Dr. Jiang is a great doctor and very professional. His team was also great with my surgery and recovery.
    — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Jiang, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295994572
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York, Stony Brook School of Medicine|Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Jiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jiang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jiang has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

