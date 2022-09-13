Overview of Dr. Kevin Jiang, MD

Dr. Kevin Jiang, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York, Stony Brook School of Medicine|Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Jiang works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Jackson Heights Multispecialty in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.