Dr. Kevin Jiang, MD
Dr. Kevin Jiang, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York, Stony Brook School of Medicine|Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Jackson Heights Multispecialty72-06 Northern Boulevard 2nd Floor, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Orthopedics & Rehabilitation28-25 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Dr. Jiang is a great doctor and very professional. His team was also great with my surgery and recovery.
About Dr. Kevin Jiang, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1295994572
- State University of New York, Stony Brook School of Medicine|Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Jiang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jiang has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jiang speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiang.
