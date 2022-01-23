Overview

Dr. Kevin Jordan, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Jordan works at STEPG in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.