Dr. Jou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Jou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Jou, MD
Dr. Kevin Jou, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.
Dr. Jou works at
Dr. Jou's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services Culver City6167 Bristol Pkwy Ste 260, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (424) 331-5604Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jou?
About Dr. Kevin Jou, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1063662732
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jou works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jou. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.