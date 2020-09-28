Book an Appointment

Dr. Kevin Judy, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (220)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kevin Judy, MD

Dr. Kevin Judy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Judy works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Brain Cancer, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Judy's Office Locations

  1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107
  2
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Brain Cancer
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Meningiomas
Brain Cancer
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 220 ratings
    Patient Ratings (220)
    5 Star
    (195)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sep 28, 2020
    Great experience!!My daughter was diagnosed with a large Epidermoid cyst in February of 2019, she was 19 years old. After seeing a physician in our area he referred us to get a second opinion with Dr. Judy, as he offered some different approached for the surgery. We were scheduled for the consultation within just a few days. Dr. Judy was very patient with my daughter who has anxiety and was very upset after learning of her diagnosis. He said he could do a small incision and hide it in her eyebrow for vanity or she could go the conventional craniotomy route which is what she chose. Although we really liked and trusted the first doctor we saw, we decided to go to Dr. Judy as he was the teacher/mentor of the first physician. We had his blessing and he highly recommended him also if that was our choice. My daughter was scheduled for surgery a few weeks later with great results, Dr. Judy was able to remove the whole cyst. We appreciated Dr. Judy's knowledge, confidence and his dry se
    Kathy Giacobbe — Sep 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Judy, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Judy, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1144257452
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • UPMC Mercy
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Judy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Judy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Judy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Judy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Judy has seen patients for Meningiomas, Brain Cancer, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Judy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    220 patients have reviewed Dr. Judy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

