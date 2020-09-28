Overview of Dr. Kevin Judy, MD

Dr. Kevin Judy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Judy works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Brain Cancer, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.