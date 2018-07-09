Overview of Dr. Kevin Jules, DPM

Dr. Kevin Jules, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Jules works at Trepal and Jules Dpms PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.