Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Kahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Kahn, MD
Dr. Kevin Kahn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Kahn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kahn's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Headache Institute PA6114 Fayetteville Rd Ste 109, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 942-4424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahn?
Excellent and compassionate doctor. Unbeatable for headache, sleep and pain issues.
About Dr. Kevin Kahn, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1013088350
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.