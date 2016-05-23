Dr. Kevin Kalinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kalinsky, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-0114Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Ambetter
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Dr. Kalinsky is an amazing doctor and an absolutely wonderful human being. Not only is he an incredibly intelligent person, he most genuinely wants to help people get better. My 44 year old sister, Laura, has been seeing Dr. Kalinsky since November 2015. She has stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. We are forever grateful that Dr. Kalinsky is helping her because Laura and I love him and his staff. Cristina Capparelli
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Tufts Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kalinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalinsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalinsky.
