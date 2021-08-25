See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Kevin Kang, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Kevin Kang, MD

Dr. Kevin Kang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Kang works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Malcolm Zachary Roth MD
    4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7300
  2. 2
    Maimonides Bone & Joint Center
    6010 Bay Pkwy Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 25, 2021
    Dr. Kang is a fantastic surgeon - he was caring and patient with me (and I had a lot of questions!) My surgery went smoothly and I always felt like I was in good hands.
    Emerald — Aug 25, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Kang, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kang works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kang’s profile.

    Dr. Kang has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

