Dr. Kevin Kargman, DO

Pediatrics
2.7 (28)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Kargman, DO

Dr. Kevin Kargman, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Kargman works at Washington Pediatric Assoc. LLC in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kargman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Pediatric Assoc. LLC
    438 Ganttown Rd Ste A7, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 589-0011
  2. 2
    Washington Township Thoracic Surgery
    400 Medical Center Dr Ste C, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 589-0011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Oct 08, 2022
    Cares about treating Covid patients vs letting you stay home till your lips turn blue.
    Justin — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Kargman, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407810302
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

