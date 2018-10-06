Dr. Kevin Karls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Karls, MD
Dr. Kevin Karls, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI|University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck.
Mid Dakota Clinic401 N 9th St, Bismarck, ND 58501 Directions (701) 712-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We really liked Dr Karls. He stretched my husbands throat about 3 years ago. It was painless and held up for 3 years. We were very pleased. But now we need it done again before we go South for the winter and are panicky about getting an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1790762086
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI|University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Dr. Karls has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karls has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Duodenal Polypectomy and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Karls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karls.
