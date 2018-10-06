Overview

Dr. Kevin Karls, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI|University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck.



Dr. Karls works at Essentia Health-Mid Dakota Bismarck Kirkwood Clinic in Bismarck, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Duodenal Polypectomy and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.