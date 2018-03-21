Overview of Dr. Kevin Kellogg, MD

Dr. Kevin Kellogg, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.



Dr. Kellogg works at Kevin R Kellogg MD PLC in Norton Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.