Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hatfield Cardiology LLC46 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5170
-
2
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-1800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
I went in for my 4th shot and my pain level was only 2-3 at that point. Dr. Kelly suggested we wait till the pain gets worse before getting a shot. He was right, I didn't need it for a few more months when my pain level went to 4-5. I am so impressed with his staff, I bring them cool new pens every time I go there. My pain level has been zero for several weeks, starting a few days after my last shot. I trust Dr. Kelly implicitly.
About Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1225024656
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.