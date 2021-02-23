Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD
Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
St. Lucie Eye, Port Saint Lucie1715 SE Tiffany Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 461-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Lucie Eye, Fort Pierce2201 S 10th St Ste C, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 461-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff is very friendly and welcoming as well as highly professional.
About Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750323747
Education & Certifications
- Baylor/Meth
- SUNY Downstate
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
- Rutgers Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Macular Hole, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
