Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia1245 Highland Ave Ste 204, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 590-7329
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
We have never had a bad visit. They are always on schedule. His bedside manner is top notch. I love how he addresses my child and asks her and I permissions before examining her. He listens to what she has to say and takes that into consideration before setting up new treatments. We are very happy to be under his care.
About Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1902807548
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- 1976
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
