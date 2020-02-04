Overview

Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Gastroenterology at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

