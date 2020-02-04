See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Abington, PA
Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Kelly works at Gastroenterology at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Gastroenterology at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 204, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 590-7329

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Nausea
Constipation
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 04, 2020
    We have never had a bad visit. They are always on schedule. His bedside manner is top notch. I love how he addresses my child and asks her and I permissions before examining her. He listens to what she has to say and takes that into consideration before setting up new treatments. We are very happy to be under his care.
    — Feb 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902807548
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • 1976
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelly works at Gastroenterology at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kelly’s profile.

    Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

