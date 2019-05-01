Dr. Kevin Kennedy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kennedy, DO
Overview of Dr. Kevin Kennedy, DO
Dr. Kevin Kennedy, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations
Northwest Otolaryngology1818 S Union Ave Ste 1B, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kennedy is the best specialist you will find for anything ear related! I have been a patient for years and at 25 I pray he never retires!! I have never had any issues/have nothing but awesome things to say about him and the audiologist! Dr. Kennedy is professional, knowledgeable, and he will solve your ear issues! Would 12/10 recommend to anyone in search of an ENT!
About Dr. Kevin Kennedy, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hosp
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
