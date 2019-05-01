Overview of Dr. Kevin Kennedy, DO

Dr. Kevin Kennedy, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at Northwest Otolaryngology in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.