Dr. Kevin Khaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Khaw, MD
Dr. Kevin Khaw, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.
Dr. Khaw's Office Locations
Portland Arthritis and Bone Care Clinic10101 SE Main St Ste 2011, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 261-6912Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I've had Dr. Khaw as my Rheumatologist for a few years now and I'm very pleased with his attention to my condition. He's very observant and he really pays attention to what I say and to what he observes in me. Sometimes he notices things I'm not even that aware of and he is always trying to offer suggestions and/or medications that will reduce the level of my pain and stiffness. I trust him and his judgment and feel confident that he'll recommend the best course of treatment for me.
About Dr. Kevin Khaw, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1477617512
Education & Certifications
- University Pennsylvania
- St Raphaels Hosp
- Naval MC
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Oregon State University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaw has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.