Dr. Kevin Kia, MD is a Dermatologist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Kia works at Howsden Dermatology in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.