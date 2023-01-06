Dr. Kiene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kevin Kiene, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kiene, MD is a Dermatologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Kiene works at
Locations
Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute640 W Moana Ln, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 324-0699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dermatology Clinic of Idaho7733 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 939-4599
- 3 3640 Warren Way Ste 200, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 324-0699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Today Dr. Kiene removed margins from a melanoma diagnosis on my arm. He answered all of my questions, took the time to explain clearly what he was going to do, and helped put me at ease. He and his assistants were kind and professional. The office is very professional and it's obvious they care for their patients. Grateful to have a surgeon like Dr. Kiene here in Northern Nevada.
About Dr. Kevin Kiene, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1881697548
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kiene works at
Dr. Kiene has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiene.
