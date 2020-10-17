Dr. Kilimann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Kilimann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Kilimann, MD
Dr. Kevin Kilimann, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine.
Dr. Kilimann's Office Locations
1
Compass Colorado Healthcare Systems Inc.6915 Tutt Blvd Ste 110B, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 445-1292
- 2 2860 S Circle Dr Ste 160, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 473-2346
- 3 3715 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80917 Directions (719) 540-2100
4
Clear View Behavioral Health4770 LARIMER PKWY, Johnstown, CO 80534 Directions (970) 323-7709
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kiliman took the time during my initial appointment to go over my history and discuss all past medications. Prior to moving to the Colorado Springs area, I had the best psychiatrist in the Dallas area. I have found that Dr. Kilimann has many of the same qualities (getting to know me, relating to me, respecting my input, respecting my knowledge of my illness and medications, and taking time to listen and provide applicable advice). My only complaint has ever been about the front office staff and medical assistants, that rotated out regularly.
About Dr. Kevin Kilimann, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1194767566
Education & Certifications
- Washington Center / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kilimann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilimann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilimann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilimann.
