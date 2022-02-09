Overview

Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kilpatrick works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.