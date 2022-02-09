See All Cardiologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kilpatrick works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Baton Rouge at Brittany Dr.
    5231 BRITTANY DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-0933
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 09, 2022
    They were very thorough in their tests. When I called for information they got back with me the same day. Very sweet and knowledgeable
    — Feb 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679574057
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Internship
    • Earl K. Long Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kilpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kilpatrick works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Kilpatrick’s profile.

    Dr. Kilpatrick has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilpatrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

