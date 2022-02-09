Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Baton Rouge at Brittany Dr.5231 BRITTANY DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-0933Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
They were very thorough in their tests. When I called for information they got back with me the same day. Very sweet and knowledgeable
About Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1679574057
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Earl K. Long Memorial Hospital
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
