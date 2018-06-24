Overview

Dr. Kevin Kinzinger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Kinzinger works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Colectomy and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.