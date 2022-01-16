Dr. Kevin Kodama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kodama, MD
Dr. Kevin Kodama, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Digestive Disease Consultants1187 E Herndon Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 433-6000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is excellent
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Dr. Kodama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodama accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kodama using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kodama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodama works at
Dr. Kodama has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.