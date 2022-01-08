Dr. Kevin Koehler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koehler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Koehler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Koehler, MD
Dr. Kevin Koehler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Koehler works at
Dr. Koehler's Office Locations
-
1
Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd Ste 30N, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 259-8209Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koehler?
Yes but where is he?
About Dr. Kevin Koehler, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093034746
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koehler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koehler accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koehler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koehler works at
Dr. Koehler has seen patients for Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koehler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koehler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koehler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koehler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koehler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.