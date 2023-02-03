Overview of Dr. Kevin Kohan, DO

Dr. Kevin Kohan, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kohan works at Integrated Rehabilitation Medical Corp in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA, Valencia, CA and Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.