Dr. Kevin Korenblat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Korenblat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, Capital Region Medical Center, Christian Hospital, Clay County Hospital, Cox Medical Center South, Deaconess Hospital, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, Good Samaritan Regional Health Center, Hannibal Regional Hospital, Heartland Regional Medical Center, Herrin Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital, Lake Regional Health System, Massac Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Mercy Hospital Carthage, Mercy Hospital Springfield, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Passavant Area Hospital, Phelps Health, Pike County Memorial Hospital, Progress West Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center, Salem Township Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City and Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Korenblat works at
Locations
-
1
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-8141
-
2
The Orthopedic Center of St. Louis10 Barnes West Dr Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 747-2066
- 3 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2066
Hospital Affiliations
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, absolutely. He is an extremely knowledgeable & professional doctor.
About Dr. Kevin Korenblat, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1326066747
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korenblat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korenblat accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korenblat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korenblat works at
Dr. Korenblat has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korenblat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Korenblat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korenblat.
