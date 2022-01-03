Overview

Dr. Kevin Korenblat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, Capital Region Medical Center, Christian Hospital, Clay County Hospital, Cox Medical Center South, Deaconess Hospital, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, Good Samaritan Regional Health Center, Hannibal Regional Hospital, Heartland Regional Medical Center, Herrin Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital, Lake Regional Health System, Massac Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Mercy Hospital Carthage, Mercy Hospital Springfield, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Passavant Area Hospital, Phelps Health, Pike County Memorial Hospital, Progress West Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center, Salem Township Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City and Texas County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Korenblat works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.