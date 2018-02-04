Overview of Dr. Kevin Koutsky, MD

Dr. Kevin Koutsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Koutsky works at Elmhurst Orthopaedics Sc in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.