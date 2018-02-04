Dr. Kevin Koutsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koutsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Koutsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Koutsky, MD
Dr. Kevin Koutsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Koutsky's Office Locations
Elmhurst Orthopaedics Sc300 W Butterfield Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 834-0478
Auditory Services Inc.950 N York Rd Ste 109, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 528-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Koutsky a few months ago about pain and limited mobility in my shoulder from an injury a few weeks prior. I was given an appointment very quickly, just a few days from my initial contact. Dr. Koutsky ordered an MRI, done on site. I was especially appreciative of that as I didn’t have to wait for a separate appointment. Elmhurst Orthopedics has an “open MRI” which was greatly appreciated as well. I am very pleased to have met Dr Koutsky, and I highly recommend him and Elmhurst Ortho.
About Dr. Kevin Koutsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1043225899
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Loyola University
- Orthopedic Surgery
