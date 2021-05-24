Overview

Dr. Kevin Krause, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Krause works at Royal Oak Surgical Associates in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.