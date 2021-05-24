See All General Surgeons in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Kevin Krause, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Krause, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Krause works at Royal Oak Surgical Associates in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Royal Oak Surgical Associates
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-8180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Ventral Hernia
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 24, 2021
    I had my "Y" bypass on 05/05/2015 and went down from 286 to 176 lb. That i gained some 30 lb. lately is absolutely not Dr. Krause's fault it is all mine. He is a wonderful doctor, caring, responsible and VERY informative, He spent time with me during my returning visits and explained to me all I needed. I had also a Hernia that he fixed a year later (it occurred to me in late 1994) I RECOMMEND HIM and trust him on my life> Thank you Dr. Krause
    Sam Geraisy — May 24, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Krause, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194813253
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Krause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krause works at Royal Oak Surgical Associates in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Dr. Krause’s profile.

    Dr. Krause has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krause on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krause.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.