Dr. Kevin Krause, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Krause, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Royal Oak Surgical Associates3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-8180
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had my "Y" bypass on 05/05/2015 and went down from 286 to 176 lb. That i gained some 30 lb. lately is absolutely not Dr. Krause's fault it is all mine. He is a wonderful doctor, caring, responsible and VERY informative, He spent time with me during my returning visits and explained to me all I needed. I had also a Hernia that he fixed a year later (it occurred to me in late 1994) I RECOMMEND HIM and trust him on my life> Thank you Dr. Krause
About Dr. Kevin Krause, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krause accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krause has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krause on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krause.
