Overview

Dr. Kevin Kravitz, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Main Campus and Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kravitz works at Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton, OH with other offices in Greenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.