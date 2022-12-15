Dr. Kevin Kravitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kravitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kravitz, MD
Dr. Kevin Kravitz, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Main Campus and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton1530 Needmore Rd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions
Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Greenville742 Sweitzer St Ste 1, Greenville, OH 45331 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Kravitz and his team are awesome!
About Dr. Kevin Kravitz, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Kravitz works at
