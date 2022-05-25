Dr. Krebs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Krebs, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Krebs, MD
Dr. Kevin Krebs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Krebs works at
Dr. Krebs' Office Locations
Palmetto Associates Scholastic115 Atrium Way Ste 127, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (803) 699-4899
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krebs been my doctor for 6 years and thanks to his attention with my concerns , I don’t change him for nobody else. Very professional service.
About Dr. Kevin Krebs, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krebs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krebs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krebs has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krebs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Krebs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krebs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krebs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krebs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.