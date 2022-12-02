Dr. Kevin Kristl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kristl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kristl, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Kristl, MD
Dr. Kevin Kristl, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kristl works at
Dr. Kristl's Office Locations
Mhinin-michiana Neurologic Medicine1710 E DAY RD, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 252-7795
Michiana Neurologic Medicine229 Red Coach Dr Ste 105, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 252-7795
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kristl is great. He always spends a lot of time really listening to me and does not rush appointments. This is probably why he runs behind. His nurses and other staff are all nice. They have a busy office and sometimes don't get back to me the same day that I call, but they always do eventually.
About Dr. Kevin Kristl, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1811941768
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kristl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristl accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kristl has seen patients for Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kristl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kristl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kristl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kristl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kristl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.