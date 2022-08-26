Dr. Kevin Kruse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kruse, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Kruse, MD
Dr. Kevin Kruse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Kruse works at
Dr. Kruse's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Orthopaedic Associates8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-1207Friday8:00am - 1:30pm
-
2
Texas Orthopaedic Associates6020 W Parker Rd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-1438Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kruse?
quarterly shots in both shoulders. Dr Kruse and PA Haley are the best.
About Dr. Kevin Kruse, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508094137
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruse accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruse works at
Dr. Kruse has seen patients for Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kruse speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.