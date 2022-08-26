See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Kevin Kruse, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (69)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Kruse, MD

Dr. Kevin Kruse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Kruse works at Texas Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kruse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Orthopaedic Associates
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 750-1207
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm
  2. 2
    Texas Orthopaedic Associates
    6020 W Parker Rd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 378-1438
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kevin Kruse, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508094137
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
