Dr. Kevin Kunkel, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Kunkel, MD
Dr. Kevin Kunkel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Kunkel's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery6465 S Yale Ave Ste 101, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-7175
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kunkel did my explant and lift! I could not be happier with my results! He has an AMAZING bedside manner and his staff is top notch! Would recommend to anyone!!
About Dr. Kevin Kunkel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801937370
Education & Certifications
- OU Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kunkel has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.