Overview of Dr. Kevin Kunkel, MD

Dr. Kevin Kunkel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Kunkel works at Warren Clinic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.