Overview of Dr. Kevin Lam, DPM

Dr. Kevin Lam, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.



Dr. Lam works at Family Foot & Leg Center in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.