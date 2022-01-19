Dr. Kevin Lam, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Lam, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Lam, DPM
Dr. Kevin Lam, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Dr. Lam works at
Dr. Lam's Office Locations
-
1
Family Foot & Leg Center730 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 102, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (216) 791-3800Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Korunda Pain Management Center661 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 103, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 430-3668
-
3
Fflc North1660 Medical Blvd Ste 302, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 430-3668
-
4
Fflc, East12250 Tamiami Trl E Ste 101, Naples, FL 34113 Directions (239) 430-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lam?
Dr. Kevin Lam is one of the best -- if not the best -- foot surgeons in SWFL. They have the latest in technology, they can even take x-rays and scans at their office, no need to go to the hospital ER. Dr. Lam is an absolutely wonderful podiatrist, highly skilled, very experienced, very kind, and you would always get great results from his treatments. I recommend Dr. Lam to anybody. Thank you for caring for our community!
About Dr. Kevin Lam, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1134322373
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam works at
Dr. Lam has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lam speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.