Dr. Kevin Landolfo, MD

Transplant Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kevin Landolfo, MD

Dr. Kevin Landolfo, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Landolfo works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Landolfo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Heart Surgery
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-9007
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Canal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complex Single Ventricle Transposition of the Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Double Outlet Right Ventricle Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Radio-Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Rings Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 20, 2016
    Ursula Tiberio, Florida April 20, 2016 As a deaf lady, I highly recommend Dr. Kevin Landolfo as surgeon and Doctor. He operated complicated valve surgery on my brother from Connecticut a month ago. With a great interpreter, Nanci Gluff, Kevin explained everything straightforward and showed great compassion. As a deaf person, I can see that he and his team of doctors tried to save my brother.
    Ursula Tiberio in Saint Augustine, Florida — Apr 20, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Landolfo, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Landolfo, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1073622585
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Landolfo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landolfo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landolfo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landolfo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landolfo works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Landolfo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Landolfo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landolfo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landolfo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landolfo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

