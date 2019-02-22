See All Podiatric Surgeons in Greenacres, FL
Dr. Kevin Lapoff, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Lapoff, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.|New York College Of Podiatric Medicine 1988 and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lapoff works at Lake Worth Podiatry in Greenacres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Worth Podiatry
    6422 Lake Worth Rd, Greenacres, FL 33463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 765-7005
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 22, 2019
    Dr. Lapoff is that rare gemstone in a field of doctors. He takes a sincere interest in his patients. He listens , offers sound & knowledge support. If outside support is needed, his recommendations and referrals are experienced medical professionals who know how to diagnose and set up a treatment plan. His office staff go out of their way to make sure the paperwork is done promptly and efficiently. His assistant makes you feel valued and puts you at ease.
    Mark W in Lake Worth , FL — Feb 22, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Lapoff, DPM
    About Dr. Kevin Lapoff, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073695078
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery
    Residency
    • Coney Island Hospital|Hospitals/Coney Island 1989|Nyc Health
    Internship
    • Gouverneur Hospital|Gouverneur Hospital 1989
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.|New York College Of Podiatric Medicine 1988
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Lapoff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lapoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lapoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lapoff works at Lake Worth Podiatry in Greenacres, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lapoff’s profile.

    Dr. Lapoff has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

