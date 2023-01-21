Dr. Kevin Larsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Larsen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Larsen, DPM
Dr. Kevin Larsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Memorial Community Health.
Dr. Larsen works at
Dr. Larsen's Office Locations
-
1
Grand Island Foot Clinic620 N Diers Ave Ste 100, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 381-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Community Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larsen?
I had a tailor's bunion repaired surgically by Dr. Larsen 20 years ago, and it is still perfect - no problems. I had a tailor's bunion repaired on my other foot by a different doctor in 2017 (because we had moved), and 4 years later I had to have surgery again on that foot to remove the screws that had come loose.
About Dr. Kevin Larsen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1568465300
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larsen works at
Dr. Larsen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.