Overview of Dr. Kevin Larsen, DPM

Dr. Kevin Larsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Memorial Community Health.



Dr. Larsen works at Grand Island Foot Clinic in Grand Island, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.