See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.8 (125)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lasseigne works at Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Vasudeva Dhulipala, MD
Dr. Vasudeva Dhulipala, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Gerald Leglue, MD
Dr. Gerald Leglue, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Dole, MD
Dr. Michael Dole, MD
1.9 (40)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists
    108 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 235-8007
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lasseigne?

    Jan 24, 2023
    I appreciated the thorough explanation of x-rays and prognosis for mri analysis and injection for nerve inflammation.
    Karl — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lasseigne to family and friends

    Dr. Lasseigne's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lasseigne

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD.

    About Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972713519
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Orthopedic Clinic Association (TOCA) Arizona
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baptist Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasseigne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lasseigne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lasseigne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lasseigne works at Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Lasseigne’s profile.

    Dr. Lasseigne has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasseigne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    125 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasseigne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasseigne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasseigne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasseigne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.