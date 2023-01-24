Overview

Dr. Kevin Lasseigne, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lasseigne works at Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.